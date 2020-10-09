MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Hubie Halloween,” Netflix original movie
“StarBeam: Halloween Hero,” Netflix original animated special
“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” Netflix original documentary
“Vampires vs. The Bronx,” Netflix original movie
“The Great British Baking Show,” Netflix original reality show, season 8
Hulu
“Books of Blood,” Hulu original movie
“Monsterland,” Hulu original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Charm City Kings,” HBO Max original movie
“Siempre, Luis,” HBO Max original documentary
“Agents of Chaos,” HBO original documentary miniseries
Amazon Prime
“Bug Diaries Halloween Special,” Amazon original special
Disney+
“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,” Disney+ original reality series, season 1
“Becoming,” Disney+ original reality series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Bahamas, “Sad Hunk”
Brothers Osborne, “Skeletons”
Dizzee Rascal, “E3 AF”
Future Islands, “As Long As You Are”
Hannah Grace, “Remedy”
METZ, “Atlas Vending”
Travis, “10 Songs”
Trey Songz, “Back Home”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Chutzpah: Three unnamed Metro-North Railroad employees were suspended without pay on Sept. 24 for turning a storage room under New York City’s Grand Central Terminal into a man cave, complete with a television, refrigerator, microwave and futon couch, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Associated Press reported that investigators found the space after receiving an anonymous tip in February 2019 that the three — a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman — had built a secret room where they would “hang out and get drunk and party.”
