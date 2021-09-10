MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“Lucifer” Netflix original series, season 6
“Kate,” Netflix original movie
“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali,” Netflix original documentary
“The Circle,” Netflix original reality series, season 3
“On the Verge,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Firedrake the Silver Dragon” Netflix original animated movie
Amazon Prime
“The Voyeurs,” Amazon original movie
“LuLaRich,” Amazon original reality miniseries
Disney+
“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” Disney+ original series, season 1
Apple TV+
“Come From Away,” Apple TV+ original musical
“Being James Bond,” Apple TV+ original documentary
“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,” Apple TV+ original documentary
HBO MAX
“Malignant,” Feature film also debuting exclusively on HBO Max
Peacock
“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” Peacock original miniseries
“Frogger,” Peacock original game show
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Andrew W.K., “God Is Partying”
James Blake, “Friends That Break Your Heart”
Common, “A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2”
Colleen Green, “Cool”
Kacey Musgraves, “Star-Crossed”
Sleigh Bells, “Texis”
The Vaccines, “Back In Love City”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
But the Squirrel Survived: On July 15, a 19-year-old driver from Hingham, Massachusetts, swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel in the road and ended up in the living room of a historical home built by Abraham Lincoln’s great-grandfather in 1650. The Boston Globe reported that the unnamed driver “drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk and into the front of the house” around 6:30 a.m., where residents were still sleeping upstairs. The driver was issued a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes, police said.
