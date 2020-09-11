MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” Netflix original movie
“The Social Dilemma,” Netflix original documentary
“StarBeam,” Netflix original animated series, season 2
“Away,” Netflix original, season 1
Disney+
“Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” Disney+ original movie
“Earth to Ned,” Disney+ original, season 1
“Mulan” Disney original movie, $29.99 add-on charge to subscribers
Hulu
“Woke,” Hulu original series, season 1
“Madagascar: A Little Wild,” Hulu original series, season 1A
Amazon Prime
“The Boys” Amazon original, season 2
“Clifford,” Amazon original, season 2, part 2
HBO MAX
“Raised by Wolves,” HBO Max original, Season 1
“Class Action Park,” HBO Max original documentary
“Pure,” HBO Max original, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Doves, “The Universal Want
Kelsea Ballerini, “Ballerini”
Marilyn Manson, “We Are Chaos”
Mastodon, “Medium Rarities”
The Flaming Lips, “American Head”
NEW VIDEO GAMES
“Marvel’s Avengers,” Action-adventure, (PS4, XB1, PC)
“NBA 2K21,” Sports, (PS4, XB1, NS, PC)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: About 176 Rhode Island taxpayers waiting for their refund checks got a surprise when the checks they received in late July arrived bearing the signatures of “Mickey Mouse” and “Walt Disney” instead of state officials. State Department of Revenue chief of staff Jade Borgeson told WPRI that the division of taxation uses the signatures on dummy checks for internal testing, and the test image files were mistakenly added to real checks. “Corrected checks will be reissued to impacted taxpayers within one week,” Borgeson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.