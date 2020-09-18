MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Ratched,” Netflix original, season 1
“The Devil All The Time,” Netflix original movie
“Challenger: The Final Flight,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” Netflix original movie
“The Social Dilemma,” Netflix original documentary
“Away,” Netflix original, season 1
Amazon Prime
“All In: The Fight for Democracy,” Amazon original documentary
“The Boys” Amazon original, season 2
Hulu
“Pen15,” Hulu original series, season 2
“Woke,” Hulu original series, season 1
Disney+
“Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” Disney+ original movie
HBO MAX
“The Third Day,” HBO original miniseries
“We Are Who We Are,” HBO original miniseries
“Unpregnant,” HBO original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Cults, “Host”
Ace Frehley, “Origins, Vol. 2”
Alicia Keys, “Alicia”
Ziggy Marley, “More Family Time”
Napalm Death, “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism”
Joan Osbourne, “Trouble and Strife”
The OSees, “Proteen Threat”
Keith Urban, “The Speed Of Now Pt. 1”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Nature Calls: An Amazon delivery driver in Nuthall, Nottingham, England, is out of a job after Sharon Smith, 53, discovered him defecating in her back garden in late July. Smith said she saw the man run toward her garden and went to investigate. “I asked what the heck he was doing,” Smith told Metro News, “and he just remained pooing whilst asking me what my problem was — the cheek of it.” The driver told police he wasn’t feeling well and was desperate, and he didn’t realize he was in a private garden. Smith agreed to not press charges as long as he cleaned up the mess and his employer was informed; Amazon promised a gift voucher as a goodwill gesture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.