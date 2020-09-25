MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Enola Holmes,” Netflix original movie
“The Playbook,” Netflix original reality/sports, season 1
“American Barbecue Showdown,” Netflix original reality competition, season 1
“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” Netflix original animation, season 1
Disney+
“Becoming,” Disney+ original reality series, season 1
Apple TV+
“Long Way Up,” Apple TV+ original reality series
HBO MAX
“Agents of Chaos,” HBO original documentary miniseries
“Unpregnant,” HBO original movie
Hulu
“Pen15,” Hulu original series, season 2 part 1
“Woke,” Hulu original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“All In: The Fight for Democracy,” Amazon original documentary
“The Boys” Amazon original, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
2 Chainz, “So Help Me God”
Action Bronson, “Only For Dolphins”
Cayucas, “Blue Summer”
Deftones, “Ohms”
Machine Gun Kelly, “Tickets to My Downfall”
Bob Mould, “Blue Hearts”
Public Enemy, “What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?”
Sufjan Stevens, “The Ascension”
Sylvan Esso, “Free Love”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Putting on the Brakes: Organizers of Philadelphia’s 12th Annual Naked Bike Ride canceled the event, scheduled for Aug. 29, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reported. Ride organizer Maria Serrahima said she hopes people will be able to return next year and that riders are “taking advantage of the emptier streets and riding — masks up.” The Philly Naked Bike Ride attracts thousands of riders and covers a 10-mile course taking in the city’s landmarks such as Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.