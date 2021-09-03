MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Hulu
“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu original series, season 1
“Trolls: TrollsTopia,” Hulu/Peacock original animated series, season 4
“The D’Amelio Show,” Hulu original reality series, season 1
“Vacation Friends,” Hulu original movie
Netflix
“Worth,” Netflix original movie
“Afterlife of the Party,” Netflix original movie
“Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Dive Club,” Netflix original series, season 1
“How to Be a Cowboy,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Disney+
“Billie Eilish: Happier than Ever – A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” Disney+ original music special
“Dug Days,” Disney+ original animated series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Cinderella,” Amazon original movie
Peacock
“A.P. Bio,” Peacock original series, season 4
Paramount+
“The J Team,” Paramount+ original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown, “The Big Sleepover”
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
Imagine Dragons, “Mercury - Act 1”
Iron Maiden, “Senjutsu”
Manic Street Preachers, “The Ultra Vivid Lament”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Police Report: On July 18, at an LDS church in St. George, Utah, Jeremy David Miller, 40, stripped off his underwear in the parking lot and, while nude, removed items from the trunk of his car and scattered them on the church lawn, ABC4-TV reported. Next, Miller went inside and slammed a child’s car seat onto a table, knocking the sacrament tray and water to the ground. He then sped off in his Jeep; officers found him at his home, where he came outside “shouting and cursing” at them. Miller continued to resist officers until handcuffs were applied; he faces multiple charges including lewdness and assault against a police officer.
