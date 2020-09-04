MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Disney+
“Mulan” This $200 million
live-action remake of the 1998 animated movie was originally slated to hit theaters in March, but will instead debut as a $30 streaming release available only to Disney+ subscribers.
Netflix
“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” Netflix original movie
“Away,” Netflix original, season 1
“Chef’s Table: BBQ,” Netflix original, season 1
Amazon Prime
“The Boys” Amazon original, season 2
“Clifford,” Amazon original, season 2, part 2
HBO MAX
“Class Action Park,” HBO Max original documentary
“Pure,” HBO Max original, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
“Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex,” various artists
Big Sean, “Detroit 2”
Bill Callahan, “Gold Record”
Lana Del Rey, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” (Sept. 5)
Hannah Georgas, “All That Emotion”
Hurts, “Faith”
Billy Ocean, “One World,”
Throwing Muses, “Sun Racket”
Tricky, “Fall To Pieces”
NEW VIDEO GAMES
“WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship,” (PS4) Sports
“Wasteland 3,” (PS4, XB1, PC) Role-Playing, Western-Style
“PGA Tour 2K21,” (PS4, XB1, PC, NS, GS) Sports
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Latest Alarming Headlines: A roving gang of baboons in Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside, England is known to vandalize cars and otherwise alarm visitors, but lately, The Sunday Times reported, they’ve been seen carrying knives, screwdrivers and a chain saw, which workers believe they’ve acquired from visitors. “We’re not sure if they are being given weapons by some of the guests ... or if they’re fishing them out of pickup trucks and vans,” an employee said. Park officials have pooh-poohed the reports, saying, “We believe that many of these stories have grown in exaggeration as they’ve been retold.”
