Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.