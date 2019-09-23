WEEKLY RECIPE
My inspiration for making soup is often a convergence of too many vegetables in the refrigerator with homemade stock and leftovers from a roast chicken. This recipe is not an authentic tortilla soup, as I managed to empty most of the contents of my veggie drawer into it.
I spiced up the stock with warming Southwestern spices and finished the soup with a shower of shattered tortilla chips.
If you don’t have leftover chicken on hand, a store-bought rotisserie chicken and packaged stock will do the trick. This soup is meant to be thick. More chicken stock may be added for a soupier consistency.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Active Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 poblano pepper, stemmed and seeded, diced
1 sweet red pepper, stemmed and seeded, diced
1 jalapeno pepper, stemmed and seeded, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 small zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
4 cups chicken stock
1 (28-ounce) can Italian plum tomatoes, with juice
1/4 cup tomato paste
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
3/4 pound shredded cooked chicken
1 cup fresh corn kernels
1 cup cooked black beans
1/4 cup cilantro leaves, chopped
Tortilla chips, broken in pieces, for garnish
Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the peppers and saute until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic and zucchini and saute briefly, about 1 minute.
Add the chicken stock, plum tomatoes with juice, tomato paste, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, cayenne and cloves. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, for 20 minutes.
Stir in the chicken, corn and beans. Simmer, partially covered, until thoroughly heated through. Taste for seasoning.
Stir in the cilantro leaves and serve warm, garnished with the tortilla chips.
• This recipe is from Lynda Balslev, a cookbook author, food and travel writer, and recipe developer. She can be found at TasteFoodBlog.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.