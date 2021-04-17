PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Synchronic’
• RATED: R (Dark but solid time-travel story has violence, language.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Synchronic” is a sci-fi movie about a synthetic drug that causes people to travel through time — and, unfortunately, to sometimes disappear. Violence can be intense, with gory, wounded, and burned bodies; attacking mobs; guns, swords, and other weapons; a war scene with falling bombs and a man exploding from a landmine; a character with cancer; and more. Teens take drugs — both the fictitious title drug and pot — and characters sometimes overdose. Adults drink heavily and regularly, sometimes getting very drunk. Characters also take codeine/painkillers, etc. Language includes many uses of the f-word and more. A scene takes place in a strip club, but there’s no graphic nudity. The movie is less clever than it pretends to be, but it’s still a solid choice. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard hot 100
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of April 17:
1. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
2. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
4. “Up,” Cardi B
5. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
8. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Devil’s in the Details: Amazon released a new icon for its shopping app in January with what was supposed to look like a jagged piece of tape on a package above Amazon’s smiling arrow logo but instead reminded some viewers of Adolf Hitler’s mustache, CBS News reported. After Twitter users commented on the resemblance, Amazon tweaked the art and rolled out a more squared-off version in late February.
