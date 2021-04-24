PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Mortal Kombat’
• RATED: R (Silly, gory, but great-looking and fun martial arts fantasy.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 16
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Mortal Kombat” is a martial arts/fantasy/action movie that’s a reboot of the 1995 version and based on a long-running, popular series of video games. Fantasy violence is extremely graphic and gory, with spattering blood spurts galore and explicit, bloody wounds. There’s also lots of martial arts fighting (punching, kicking, etc.), fighting with blades of all sorts, giant monster battles, and much more. Limbs/heads are sliced off, blades go through heads/torsos (slicing from head to navel), body parts burst, someone ends up with a huge hole through them after being shot, and a monster’s heart is ripped out. Language is also very strong, with several uses of the f-word and more. While the story can be silly (and even dull sometimes), the great-looking action and diverse, likeable heroic characters (who demonstrate courage) make the movie worth a look for mature fans. (In theaters and streaming on HBO Max)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Disney+
2. “The Good Doctor,” Hulu, ABC
3. “The Flash,” The CW, Netflix
4. “Invincible,” Amazon Prime
5. “Riverdale,” The CW, Netflix, Hulu
6. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, Netflix, Hulu
7. “Lucifer,” Netflix
8. “The Walking Dead,” AMC, Netflix
9. “WandaVision,” Disney+
10. “Who Killed Sara?,” Netflix
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Everyone’s a Critic: Jason Harvey, 50, of Romford, England, has been fined about $3,800 after his east London town council received 150 complaints from neighbors about his Saturday-night karaoke parties. “It has been a nightmare,” said one neighbor. “It was so loud, and his singing was terrible.” Noise officers said they received specific complaints about Harvey’s covers of Dire Straits’ “Sultans of Swing” and Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream.” Harvey, who said he would appeal the fine, defended his voice: “I admit I’m no singer, but I have a go. I would have a couple of people over and they loved all that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.