‘Godzilla vs. Kong’
• RATED: PG-13 (Blockbuster monster mash is heavy on mayhem, light on story.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 12
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Godzilla vs. Kong” is a sci-fi/fantasy movie about the age-old battle between two of the world’s biggest titans. Like the previous films, it’s full of explosive, over-the-top action violence, including fights, destruction, and nuclear blasts. There are also some gory moments when the titans tear monsters apart and kill humans, and high-tech guns are used. Language isn’t extreme but includes some profanity. There are mentions of drinking, and a pivotal scene involves a flask and alcohol. Courage and empathy help the characters succeed. Alexander Skarsgård, Mille Bobbie Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry star.
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
Redbox top rentals
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “News of the World,” (PG-13)
2. “Wonder Woman 1984,” (PG-13)
3. “Soul,” (PG)
4. “The Seventh Day,” (R)
5. “Promising Young Woman,” (R)
6. “The Croods: A New Age,” (PG)
7. “Breaking News in Yuba County,” (R)
8. “SAS: Red Notice,” (R)
9. “Monster Hunter (2020),” (PG-13)
10. “Hero Dog: The Journey Home,” (PG)
11. “Our Friend,” (R)
12. “Greenland,” (PG-13)
13. “Paradise Cove,” (R)
14. “American Skin,” (R)
15. “Fatale (2020),” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awwwwww: Reuters reported on Feb. 24 that a wayward sheep found in a forest in Australia, has been shorn of the more than 77 pounds of fleece he was carrying and is now recovering at Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, Victoria. Named Baarack by his rescuers, the sheep was “in a bit of a bad way,” said the sanctuary’s Kyle Behrend. “Sheep need to be shorn at least annually, otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow ... He was underweight and due to all the wool around his face he could barely see.”
