Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Periods of rain. High 71F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.