PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Assistant’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15 (Remarkable star performance makes #MeToo drama riveting.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Assistant” is a searingly honest indie workplace drama inspired by #MeToo-movement stories of men in power who use and abuse (both verbally and sexually) younger women. The movie takes place over one long work day for the titular character, Jane (Julia Garner), who’s a junior assistant to the unseen head of a New York City production studio. Her boss is the kind of man who berates his employees, yells at colleagues, and ignores his wife’s calls, all while finding time to sexually coerce young women into trading sexual favors for the possibility of career advancement. Expect occasional swearing (including the f-word), and frequent strong innuendo and sexually suggestive content. (Available on Hulu)
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Scoob!,” (PG)
2. “Survive The Night,” (R)
3. “Trolls World Tour,” (PG)
4. “Force Of Nature,” (R)
5. “Becky,” (R)
6. “The Invisible Man,” (R)
7. “Bad Boys for Life,” (R)
8. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” (PG-13)
9. “The Hunt,” (R)
10. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” (PG)
11. “Bloodshot,” (PG-13)
12. “Birds of Prey,” (R)
13. “The Call of The Wild,” (PG)
14. “Body Cam,” (R)
15. “You Should Have Left,” (R)
16. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” (PG-13)
17. “The Gentlemen,” (R)
18. “Reborn,” (R)
19. “Dolittle,” (PG)
20. “Legacy,” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Suspicious: Liberty County (Georgia) sheriff’s officers who found a body lying next to a railroad track in Allenhurst on July 14 followed protocol by covering the body with a sheet and waiting for the coroner. When the coroner arrived, detectives looked for injuries and quickly discovered the body was a female sex doll. WSAV reported that the doll was fully clothed and was anatomically correct. Officials think they may have been victims of a prank.
