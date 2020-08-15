PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Project Power’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15 (Action film has extreme violence, compelling characters.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Project Power” is very violent from beginning to end, but it also has messages about loyalty, treamwork, and bravery that could resonate with teens. The premise of the film centers on a powerful new drug that’s considered very dangerous, yet even the “good guys” use it to “level the playing field.” Despite the potential glamorization around the superhuman powers the drug offers, the pills are also depicted as exceptionally dangerous — some people die on contact/first use. Violent action scenes show people being killed, including by the main characters, in all manner of ways, using all kinds of weapons, often in gory detail. Cursing is frequent. Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback co-star. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 3 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
The top 10 songs on iTunes
iTunes’ Official Music Charts through Aug. 14:
1. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
2. “WAP,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Midnight Sky,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake feat. Lil Durk
5. “Worship You,” Kane Brown
6. “Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix)” Dua Lipa feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott
7. “Beers and Sunshine,” Darius Rucker
8. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
9. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
10. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown feat. Nelly
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Do It Yourself: Don Peters, 44, was arrested without incident on July 4, according to Akron, Ohio, police, after forcing his way around the counter at a Subway sandwich shop and making his own sandwich. According to police, Peters was intoxicated when he entered the store demanding a meal and became belligerent, damaging some plexiglass before charging behind the counter. Cleveland.com reported officers said they found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in Peters’ pockets; he was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damaging and open container.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.