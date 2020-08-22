PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The One and Only Ivan’
• RATED: PG (Big-hearted adaptation should please fans of the book.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 8
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: This heartfelt adaptation about a silverback gorilla named Ivan (voiced by Sam Rockwell), the headliner of a strip-mall circus act run by Mack (Bryan Cranston) is part circus comedy, part animal-rights drama, and part escape caper. Inspired by a true story, the movie, like the book, focuses on Ivan and his small group of fellow circus performers. Viewers familiar with the novel should note that there’s actually less mention of violence on the screen than on the page. But a character still dies (peaceful, in her sleep) and the movie includes a flashback to the terrible day when Ivan loses his family to poaching. The story promotes getting circus animals out of cages and into more natural habitats at zoos and preserves. It also has themes of loyalty, teamwork, empathy, and perseverance. The voices of Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, and Danny Devito are featured.
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Scoob!,” (PG)
2. “You Should Have Left,” (R)
3. “Trolls World Tour,” (PG)
4. “The Outpost,” (R)
5. “Deep Blue Sea 3,” (R)
6. “Survive The Night,” (R)
7. “The Wretched,” (R)
8. “Archive,” (R)
9. “The Invisible Man,” (R)
10. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” (PG-13)
11. “Bad Boys for Life,” (R)
12. “Money Plane,” (R)
13. “The High Note,” (PG-13)
14. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” (PG)
15. “Bloodshot,” (PG-13)
16. “Birds of Prey,” (R)
17. “The Call of The Wild,” (PG)
18. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” (PG-13)
19. “The Hunt,” (R)
20. “Force Of Nature,” (R)
CELEBRITY TWEET
“Ladies, I’m a 2-ply, washable cloth mask in the streets and a surgical n95 respirator in the sheets.” — Conan O’Brien
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Latest Religious Message: Maintenance workers pruning trees in Itaquirai, Brazil, on July 9 discovered a compelling image in a fresh cut from a willow tree. Some of them were convinced that Jesus Christ was depicted in the wood grain of the branch. Odimar Souza, who was overseeing the work, posted the image online and explained that just before the image was discovered, the chain on the worker’s chainsaw broke and had to be replaced. Back at work, “we cut this same trunk in two pieces and that was when this perfection appeared,” Souza wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.