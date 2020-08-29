PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘All Together Now’
• RATED: PG (Book-based teen drama uplifts despite sad scenes.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “All Together Now” is an uplifting teen tale based on Matthew Quick’s novel. It has some sad scenes that could upset sensitive viewers. Main character Amber repeatedly faces challenges, setbacks, and tragedies that no kid or teen should have to suffer, including the death of parents and being unhoused. Events spiral out of control in part because of her mother Becky’s dependence on alcohol. Becky’s drinking is discussed but not shown; the same goes for her abusive boyfriend. Still, Amber maintains a positive outlook and works hard, eventually learning to accept help from her diverse group of friends when she needs it most. It’s implied that one of her friends is on the autism spectrum; another uses a wheelchair. Language is limited.
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Aug. 30:
1. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
“Royal,” by Danielle Steel
2. “Choppy Water,” by Stuart Woods
3. “The Midwife Murders,” by James Patterson And Richard Dilallo
4. “A Private Cathedral,” by James Lee Burke
5. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
6. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley
7. “28 Summers,” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “The Order,” by Daniel Silva
9. “1st Case,” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts
10. “Then She Was Gone,” by Lisa Jewell
CELEBRITY TWEETS
“Every sunset you’ve ever seen happened several minutes before you witnessed it.” — Neil deGrasse Tyson
“I can’t watch it. The world is too stupid. It’s unbearable.” — Billy Eichner
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: Commuters in Berlin, Germany, are required to wear masks on public transportation, and are subject to fines if they don’t. Despite that, reports Deutsche Welle, so many people wear their masks incorrectly (covering the mouth but not the nose) that Berlin’s transport company, BVG, is now suggesting that riders skip deodorant when they’re getting ready for the day, in hopes that the body odor on crowded trains will keep those masks in place. “Given that so many people think they can wear their masks under their noses, we’re getting tough,” read a bright yellow posting from on Twitter. “The BVG is calling for a general deodorant waiver. So now do you still want to have your nose out?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.