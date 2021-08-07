PARENTS’ GUIDE TO NEW MOVIES
‘Jungle Cruise’
• RATED: PG-13 (Ride-based adventure is fun, if predictable; peril, scares.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 11
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Jungle Cruise” is an action-fantasy adventure inspired by the classic Disneyland ride. Set in 1916, it follows intrepid Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), who hires skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) to guide her and her brother down the Amazon River in search of a mythical healing tree. Violence and peril are the biggest issues: Expect frequent danger, creepy cursed villains, weapons (guns, torpedoes, swords, knives), an implied significant death (and some actual less significant ones), threatening snakes, and a jaguar. Adult characters drink from flasks and bottles, and an animal gets tipsy. There’s some flirty banter and a couple of kisses. Without saying it outright, one character comes out to another, who’s supportive. Main characters demonstrate impressive courage, perseverance, and teamwork. (Also available on Disney+ for a fee)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of Aug. 8, 1981:
1. “Jessie’s Girl,” Rick Springfield
2. “Endless Love,” Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
3. “Theme From “Greatest American Hero” (Believe It or Not),” Joey Scarbury
4. “I Don’t Need You,” Kenny Rogers
5. “Elvira,” The Oak Ridge Boys
6. “Slow Hand,” The Pointer Sisters
7. “Boy From New York City,” The Manhattan Transfer
8. “Hearts,” Marty Balin
9. “Queen Of Hearts,” Juice Newton
10. “The One That You Love,” Air Supply
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Chutzpah: During the Scottish Open on July 9, a spectator “entered the 10th tee area” and removed a golf club from Rory McIlroy’s bag, then took a few swings with it, the Associated Press reported. McIlroy reportedly watched, bemused, before the man was escorted from the course by security officers. Golfers Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas were also on the tee. One witness told The Scotsman newspaper, “The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn’t a golfer when they saw his grip.”
