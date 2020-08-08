PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Upside-Down Magic’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 7 (Confident female lead stands out in book series adaptation.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Upside-Down Magic” is a movie inspired by the same-named book series. The film departs from the stories in several ways, but the crux of the plot is the same: Teenage Nory (Izabela Rose) and her best friend, Reina (Siena Agudong), overcome personal struggles as they attend a school for magical students. Nory’s unwillingness to view what makes her different from her peers as a problem makes her a fantastic role model for kids. A few scenes show a teen possessed by a foreboding force, but actual scares are few, and a happy ending awaits. This book adaptation does a solid job bringing these likable characters to the screen, even if the telling falls into the campy now and again. The movie’s structural similarities to the Harry Potter series will be obvious to many, but the story’s content caters to a slightly younger audience than most of the Hogwart stories. (On Disney+)
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Aug. 9:
1. “Near Dark,” by Brad Thor
2. “The Order,” by Daniel Silva
3. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
4. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
5. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley
6. “28 Summers,” by Elin Hilderbrand
7. “Axiom’s End,” by Lindsay Ellis
8. “Peace Talks,” by Jim Butcher
9. “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins
10. “The Guardians,” by John Grisham
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Suspicions Confirmed: Andrea Balbi, president of the Gondola Association in Venice, Italy, announced on July 22 that the organization is reducing the maximum capacity allowed on the iconic boats from six persons to five, CNN reported. The change comes not because of social distancing, but because “over the last 10 years or so, tourists weigh more,” Balbi said. He noted that heavier loads often mean the boats take on water, which makes it harder for the gondoliers to navigate in heavy traffic. “Going forward with over half a ton of meat on board is dangerous,” remarked Raoul Roveratto, president of an association for gondoliers.
