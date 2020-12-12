PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Prom’
• RATED: PG-13 (Star-studded, slightly edgy musical is all about acceptance.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: The overwhelmingly positive core message of “The Prom” — which is based on the Broadway musical and directed by the creator of Glee — is to accept others, regardless of their sexuality, wealth, celebrity, or heritage. But to get to that point, both adult and teen characters must work through their own prejudices and problems, resulting in some emotionally intense scenes, especially between parents and their gay kids. Still, the film is ultimately more comedy and music than drama. Some mature themes come up in lyrics, including virginity, narcissism, life’s disappointments, and wanting to love whoever you please. Adults drink and some course language is heard. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Unhinged,” (R)
2. “Mulan (2020),” (PG-13)
3. “Buddy Games,” (R)
4. “Fatman,” (R)
5. “The New Mutants,” (PG-13)
6. “Iron Mask,” (PG-13)
7. “The Rental,” (R)
8. “2067,” (R)
9. “Bill & Ted Face The Music,” (PG-13)
10. “100% Wolf,” (PG)
11. “Antebellum,” (R)
12. “Downrange,” (R)
13. “Chick Fight,” (R)
14. “Ava,” (R)
15. “Paydirt,” (R)
16. “After We Collided,” (R)
17. “Relic,” (R)
18. “The Tax Collector,” (R)
19. “Death Of Me,” (R)
20. “Scoob!,” (PG)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Recent Alarming Headlines: Police in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, continue to investigate two explosive incidents in area port-a-potties, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. No one was injured in either explosion, the first of which occurred Nov. 5 in Lawrenceville and was strong enough to blow apart the toilet and damage a nearby home, police said. The second came on Nov. 10 in East Allegheny. Pittsburgh’s Bomb Squad and Crime Unit is working to determine what types of explosives were used and whether the events are related.
