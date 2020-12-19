PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘I’m Your Woman’
• RATED: R (Brilliant female flip on mob drama has violence, smoking.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “I’m Your Woman” is a 1970s-set crime syndicate drama told from the point of view of a woman named Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) who didn’t fully understand that she was married to the mob. It’s like the B-side of “The Godfather.” This film is a coming-of-age story of sorts about a sheltered young woman coming into her own power. Women are continually shown as supportive to one another, including in circumstances where it might be unexpected. Compared to other mob dramas, this one is notably restrained. While guns are used to kill and gunfire erupts at a nightclub (shown from the point of view of someone caught in the middle of the chaos), it’s less than the norm and is given real impact — viewers feel the horror every time a gun goes off. Language includes a few uses of the f-word, and there’s occasional drinking and kissing. (Now on Amazon)
• RATING: 5 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Dec. 20:
1. “Ready Player Two,” by Ernest Cline
2. “A Time For Mercy,” by John Grisham
3. “Deadly Cross,” by James Patterson
4. “The Return,” by Nicholas Sparks
5. “Daylight,” by David Baldacci
6. “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins
7. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
8. “The Law Of Innocence,” by Michael Connelly
9. “The Sentinel,” by Lee Child And Andrew Child
10. “The Awakening,” by Nora Roberts
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sounds Like a Fairy Tale: Police in Kansas City, Kansas, responded to a call on Nov. 27 from a man who said he returned home around 4 p.m. that day to find a stranger in his house. The unnamed suspect was wearing the victim’s clothing, had made a sandwich and cooked and ate ramen noodles, and when police arrived, was fast asleep in the victim’s bed, Fox4 reported. The man was arrested and booked into the Wyandotte County Jail, where the beds surely were too hard.
