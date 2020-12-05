PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’
• RATED: PG (Lengthy Christmas adventure has some peril and scares.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 10
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” like the original, has some action that could scare younger viewers. The film’s length and aspects of the story and character details might also prove overwhelming for them. Some plot points are questionable, such as parents leaving their kids alone at a Mexican resort for a night, or that two kids would pick a lock to break out of a holding cell. Sure enough, the kids’ adventure begins when they’re abducted the night their parents are away. They’re tossed from a moving golf cart into a wormhole and left to potentially die from frostbite in the snows of the North Pole. The kids continue to face repeated peril and attacks, including from an animated oversized “Yule Cat.” The cat’s fight with Dasher leaves the reindeer injured and whimpering. Speedy sleigh chases are similarly nail-biting. But the kids always emerge stronger, wiser, and physically unharmed. There are burps and whoopee cushion-created farts. Both kids have lost parents, and Kate’s encounter with her father as a teen when she travels back in time is emotional. The kids are reminded of the importance of family, and all the film’s characters learn the value of love and the uplifting spirit of Christmas. (Now on Netflix)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
The top 10 songs on iTunes
iTunes’ Official Music Charts through Dec. 4:
1. “Dicked Down in Dallas,” Trey Lewis
2. “Swimming In The Stars,” Britney Spears
3. “Body,” Megan Thee Stallion
4. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (Single),” Brenda Lee
5. “Bang!,” AJR
6. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
7. “Therefore I Am,” Billie Eilish
8. “Take Me Home for Christmas,” Dan + Shay
9. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
10. “Holy,” Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper
CELEBRITY TWEETS
“When they once and for all prove George Soros hacked Dominion Voting Machines by having Bill Gates hotwire the 5G cell towers & inject Chinese lab-made CoronaVirus into Hillary Clinton’s pizza, people will FINALLY see the light.” — Rainn Wilson
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Florida: A woman who would not leave a St. Petersburg, Florida, Mobil gas station was arrested for trespassing on Oct. 14, The Smoking Gun reported. But that’s not the weird part. Melinda Lynn Guerrero, 33, was also charged with providing a false name to law enforcement after she repeatedly said her name was “My butt just farted.” Officers were familiar with Guerrero from a series of arrests over several years, and her last name is tattooed on her back, so ... They noted she may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
