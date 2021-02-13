PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’
• RATED: PG-13 (Familiar but likable teen time loop tale; cursing, drinking.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” takes on the now-familiar idea of being stuck in time as the basis for a story about two teens falling in love. The bond that Mark (Kyle Allen) and Margaret (Kathryn Newton) share by being trapped in a time loop nurtures the development of a friendship and eventually deeper feelings. They eventually kiss, and a male friend talks about getting “laid,” but there’s nothing more graphic in the film. In fact, Mark and Margaret come across as quite innocent and comfortable self-identifying as “nerds,” though they do drink a couple of beers in one scene, and she seems to have alcohol around in others. They model perseverance in trying to find meaning in their repeated day, and they learn the joys of being unselfish in loving others, especially their family members. Language is minor. A parent is dying of cancer. (On Amazon Prime)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
iTunes’ Official Music Charts through February 12:
Top Songs on iTunes:
1. “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift
2. “Cover Me In Sunshine,” P!nk & Willow Sage Hart
3. “Tough Ones,” Cooper Alan
4. “Up,” Cardi B
5. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
6. “We Wouldn’t Be Us,” Alexandra Kay
7. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Fake Woke,” Tom MacDonald
9. “What It Feels Like,” Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z
10. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd
Top Albums on iTunes:
1. “The Pretty Reckless, Death By Rock And Roll”
2. Pentatonix, “The Lucky Ones”
3. Florida Georgia Line, “Life Rolls On”
4. Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
5. Taylor Swift, “Evermore (deluxe version)”
6. Sia, “Music: Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture”
7. Foo Fighters, “Medicine At Midnight”
8. Love and Death, “Perfectly Preserved”
9. Jon Foreman, “Departures”
10. “Judas and the Black Messiah: Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture,” various artists
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Weird Science: Researchers have solved the mystery of how bare-nosed wombats, native to southeastern Australia, produce poop in cubes, reports the International Business Times. Wildlife ecologist Scott Carver of the University of Tasmania is lead author on a study, published Jan. 28 in the journal Soft Matter, that details the particular inner workings of the wombat’s digestive tract that produce the square-shaped dung. “This ability ... is unique in the animal kingdom,” Carver said. “Our research found that ... you really can fit a square peg through a round hole.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.