‘Nomadland’
• RATED: R (Poignant, beautifully performed drama has mature themes.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Nomadland” is writer-director Chloé Zhao’s intimate drama starring Frances McDormand as Fern, an unemployed widow who joins a growing movement of older adults who live out of cars, vans, and RVs and do seasonal work across the country. It has mature themes about loneliness, financial instability, and restlessness, but it’s also uplifting and hopeful. There’s a beauty in the traveling and a sense that hard work should be valued, whatever that work might look like. One scene includes nonsexual nudity as Fern bathes in a stream. The camera doesn’t shy away from these personal moments. A few conversations include references to death, suicide, terminal illness, and depression, as well as the inability to live in one place after having a home on the road. (On Hulu)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Greenland,” (PG-13)
2. “Let Him Go,” (R)
3. “Freaky,” (R)
4. “Horizon Line,” (PG-13)
5. “Shadow in the Cloud,” (R)
6. “The Croods: A New Age,” (PG)
7. “The War With Grandpa,” (PG)
8. “Breach,” (R)
9. “Come Play,” (PG-13)
10. “Honest Thief,” (PG-13)
11. “The Stand-In,” (R)
12. “Fear Of Rain,” (PG-13)
13. “Archenemy,” (R)
14. “Monsters of Man,” (R)
15. “Tenet,” (PG-13)
16. “Wander,” (R)
17. “Love and Monsters,” (PG-13)
18. “Wrong Turn,” (R)
19. “Unhinged,” (R)
20. “Random Acts of Violence,” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awwwwww: Russell Jones of London couldn’t figure out why his dog, Billy, was favoring one of his front paws while walking. He took the pet to the veterinarian to have X-rays, United Press International reported, but the vet found nothing wrong. Jones, however, had recently broken his own ankle and was wearing a cast and limping. At the $400 vet visit, the doctor suggested that Billy was simply imitating his owner. Man’s best friend, indeed.
