‘The Dig’
• RATED: PG-13 (Dignified, subtle historical drama has sensuality, smoking.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Dig” is a drama based on John Preston’s historical novel about the 1939 archeological discovery of Sutton Hoo in England. An air of impending death hangs over the story, both in the sense of England reluctantly joining World War II and in the illness of main character Edith (Carey Mulligan). Viewers understand that her young son will soon be an orphan with potentially no surviving family; it’s heartbreaking when he sobs because he believes that it was his responsibility to “look after his mother.” The film’s messages, though, are more about curiosity, teamwork, and legacy — the idea that our actions can stand the test of time. The “stiff upper lip” attitude of pre-war-England lends itself to creating emotionally reserved characters. Parents may want to use the opportunity to discuss how characters successfully persuade others by using calm, tactfully delivered words. All of this properness means that some iffy content may go over younger viewers’ heads: You have to be able to read between the lines to realize that a married man is feeling attracted to another man — or realize that his wife is making a sexual overture. Expect brief partial female nudity (the most sensitive areas are covered) and a moment of passion that leads to sex. Scenes of peril include a character being buried alive and a plane crash (off camera); character also smoke both pipes and cigarettes frequently, which is accurate for the era. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending February 7:
1. “The Duke And I,” by Julia Quinn
2. “Before She Disappeared,” by Lisa Gardner
3. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
4. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig
5. “The Invisible Life Of Addie Larue,” by V.E. Schwab
6. “The Push,” by Ashley Audrain
7. “Neighbors,” by Danielle Steel
8. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
9. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman
10. “Firefly Lane,” by Kristin Hannah
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Horsing Around: A 25-year-old Russian man identified as Vasily was out with friends on the evening of Dec. 9 in St. Petersburg when he encountered two women riding a horse through the streets and decided he wanted to pet the horse, Fontanka.ru reported. He said the rider offered him a carrot to give to the horse, but “the horse turns sharply to me and bites!” — taking off a chunk of Vasily’s nose, then spitting it out. The missing piece was retrieved, and doctors were able to sew it back into place, but they expect there will be scarring. Vasily denied the police report of the incident that claimed he was drunk and tried to kiss the horse.
