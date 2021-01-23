PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Herself’
• RATED: R (Inspirational Irish drama has domestic abuse, language.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Herself” is an inspiring Irish drama about a woman who escapes her abusive husband and attempts to rebuild a life for herself and her two daughters. After leaving her violent and manipulative husband, Sandra (Clare Dunne) decides to build a house for her and her two daughters. The movie includes adult themes and shows incidents of domestic violence, including kicking, punching, and stomping. Some of the injuries sustained include cuts and broken bones. There are scenes involving the benefits and legal systems, and a custody hearing. Strong language is used, and alcohol and cigarettes feature occasionally. The story is bleak in places and could be distressing for younger viewers, but also has lighter moments that bring warmth and hope to the situation. (On Amazon Prime)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “WandaVision,” Disney+
2. “Cobra Kai,” Netflix
3. “The Mandalorian,” Disney+
4. “Vikings,” Amazon Prime, Hulu
5. “The Good Doctor,” Hulu, ABC
6. “Lupin,” Netflix
7. “Riverdale,” Netflix, CW
8. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Netflix
9. “Grey’s Anatomy,” Netflix, Hulu, ABC
10. “The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix
11. “Bridgerton,” Netflix
12. “The Wilds,” Amazon Prime
13. “Lucifer,” Netflix
14. “Alice in Borderland,” Netflix
15. “30 Coins,” HBO Max
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Only in Canada: Police in Sarnia, Ontario, arrested two suspects after they allegedly broke into the wrong house on Dec. 11 and offered to pay damages after they realized their mistake. CTV reported that residents of the home were watching television when two unnamed 27-year-old men broke through a door, one holding a hammer, and demanded money they claimed was owed to them. They apologized and left the home after discovering their error, according to police, who quickly apprehended them.
