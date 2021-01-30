PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Little Things’
• RATED: R (Flawed but well-made, violent, bloody serial killer tale.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Little Things” is a serial killer thriller starring three Oscar winners: Denzel Washington as a deputy sheriff, Rami Malek as an LAPD detective, and Jared Leto as a possible killer. Expect to see images of dead bodies — including several female corpses shown either topless or fully naked — as well as blood spatters and gory crime scene photos. Sex workers are shown, and there’s some sex-related dialogue. Language is strong, with many uses of the f-word plus many more. The main characters have a drink in a bar, and background drinking is shown or mentioned. Despite a handful of flaws, the movie’s sturdy, classical direction and Washington’s performance make it worth a look for mature viewers. (On HBO Max)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the top trending rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Synchronic,” (R)
2. “Wander,” (R)
3. “Honest Thief,” (PG-13)
4. “The War With Grandpa,” (PG)
5. “The Empty Man,” (R)
6. “Spell,” (R)
7. “Tenet,” (PG-13)
8. “Love and Monsters,” (PG-13)
9. “Dreamland,” (R)
10. “Unhinged,” (R)
11. “The Informer,” (R)
12. “Come Play,” (PG-13)
13. “Parallel,” (R)
14. “Mulan (2020),” (PG-13)
15. “Buddy Games,” (R)
16. “Alone,” (R)
17. “Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy,” (PG-13)
18. “Fatman,” (R)
19. “The New Mutants,” (PG-13)
20. “Jungleland,” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Nice Try: Jin Wu, of Taiwan, told his Facebook followers on Nov. 21 about his good fortune in purchasing a PlayStation 5 the previous day, and marveled at the low price he paid for it, reported Taiwan News. The reason became clear when the seller revealed he had tried to pass the console off as an air purifier, but his wife wasn’t fooled. “My wife wants to sell it,” the middle-aged gamer told Wu. “It turns out that women can tell the difference between a PS5 and an air filter.”
