Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.