PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Love and Monsters’
• RATED: PG-13 (Charming post-apocalyptic adventure with suspense.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: In this adventure-comedy-thriller starring Dylan O’Brien, he plays Joel, the odd man out in a small underground colony that formed after asteroid pieces hit Earth, wiping out 95% of the population and turning cold-blooded creatures into monstrous, human-killing mutants. When Joel realizes that his former girlfriend is only 85 miles away, he decides to brave the surface. The predator attacks are sometimes quite frightening, strking quickly and injuring or killing several characters. People use various weapons against the monsters, and there are many close calls involving humans and the movie’s beloved dog. Joel talks about the fact that most of his podmates have coupled up and are having loud, physical relationships; there are also a few kissing scenes. Language is occasionally strong.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Honest Thief,” (PG-13)
2. “The War With Grandpa,” (PG)
3. “Tenet,” (PG-13)
4. “Love and Monsters,” (PG-13)
5. “The Informer,” (R)
6. “Unhinged,” (R)
7. “Fatman,” (R)
8. “Alone,” (R)
9. “Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy,” (PG-13)
10. “Mulan (2020),” (PG-13)
11. “The Call,” (R)
12. “The New Mutants,” (PG-13)
13. “Buddy Games,” (R)
14. “Jiu Jitsu,” (R)
15. “Come Away,” (PG)
16. “Infidel,” (R)
17. “Echo Boomers,” (R)
18. “Bill & Ted Face The Music,” (PG-13)
19. “Antebellum,” (R)
20. “Iron Mask,” (PG-13)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Turnabout Is Fair Play: An unnamed hunter near the Czech Republic village of Horni Plana contacted police in late November after a deer startled by the man’s dogs charged him, snagging his .22-caliber rifle on its antlers before running into the woods, UPI reported. The gun was unloaded, and police said another hunter saw the stag more than a half-mile away with the rifle still hanging from its antlers.
