‘Black Widow’
• RATED: PG-13 (Strong women in ScarJo superhero film; violence, language.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 12
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Black Widow” is an action-packed Marvel superhero adventure. Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff, who worked for the KGB as a spy from birth until the dissolution of the U.S.S.R., eventually becoming an Avenger. Here, she reconnects with her estranged sister-figure (Florence Pugh) and grapples with her past while being pursued by a deadly new enemy. Expect tons of physical fighting (often with knives), explosions, extreme moments of peril, shoot-outs, and stabbings. Language is present and characters drink alcohol in moderation. The movie’s feminist story is ultimately about promoting women’s independence from men who believe that women exist to be used by them. Characters exhibit courage and teamwork, and there are themes of family that may resonate with viewers who’ve experienced adoption, foster care, or feelings of abandonment.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
The top 10 songs on iTunes
iTunes’ Official Music Charts through July 8:
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
3. “Am I The Only One,” Aaron Lewis
4. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
5. “Lil Bit,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line
6. “Leave Before You Love Me,” Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
7. “Fishing In the Dark,” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
8. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby),” Dua Lipa
10. “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the Times: During the pandemic, demand for port-a-potties in Maine increased. Customers were renting them for longer periods, and factories that make them ran into manufacturing issues, WGME-TV reported. As a result, South Portland is experiencing a critical deficit of the outdoor toilets. Supplier Royal Flush said they’re waiting for another shipment that was supposed to arrive in April, and new customers will have to take a back seat to returning customers until the backlog is resolved, probably in late June.
