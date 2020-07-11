PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Palm Springs’
• RATED: R (Couple is stuck in a time loop; sex, drugs, language.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 16
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Palm Springs” is a cross between “Groundhog Day” and “Bridesmaids,” a time warp story about people looking for purpose and love who won’t turn down alcohol or meaningless sex if those happen to come along in the process. Sexual situations, language, and references are rife, but there’s no nudity. Although plentiful, the violence is mostly comic and bloodless. Much about “Palm Springs” is engaging, especially performances by Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. Off to a galloping start, the movie slows down, exposing the screenwriter’s failure to think through the premise. (Available to stream on Hulu)
• RATING: 3 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Force Of Nature,” (R)
2. “Becky,” (R)
3. “The Invisible Man,” (R)
4. “The Hunt,” (R)
5. “Bad Boys for Life,” (R)
6. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” (PG)
7. “Trolls World Tour,” (PG)
8. “Bloodshot,” (PG-13)
9. “The Call of The Wild,” (PG)
10. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” (PG-13)
11. “Dolittle,” (PG)
12. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley,” (R)
13. “Four Kids and It,” (PG)
14. “The Way Back,” (R)
15. “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” (PG-13)
16. “Knives Out,” (PG-13)
17. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” (PG-13)
18. “Gemini Man,” (PG-13)
19. “The Gentlemen,” (R)
20. “Burden,” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Way the World Works: Lowering the Bar reported on June 3 that the divorce rate in Saudi Arabia has climbed by as much as 30% during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a referenced report, at least some of those divorces are the result of women finding out that their husbands are secretly also married to another woman, an apparently not uncommon practice in that country. “The pandemic, domestic isolation and curfew contributed to uncovering the hidden (marriage),” the report noted, citing specific cases.
