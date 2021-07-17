PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
• RATED: PG (LeBron’s Looney Tunes reboot fouls; lots of ‘toon violence)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 7
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is the sequel to 1990s favorite “Space Jam.” Like its predecessor, it’s a mix of live-action and animation ending in an epic game of basketball. It brings back favorite Looney Tunes characters while offering a refresh by casting basketball legend LeBron James as the star. There’s some peril/danger and there’s plenty of cartoon/slapstick violence in keeping with what we’ve come to expect from Bugs Bunny and friends. The movie’s laugh-out loud moments are few and far between. The result is that, unlike MJ and the original “Space Jam” team, who showed their love by besting each other and delivered zingers at every turn, “A New Legacy” is rather flat. While the original was made as a celebration and union of great entertainers that appeal to kids, this entire endeavor feels a lot more like a commercial. (Also on HBO Max)
• RATING: 2 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “Loki,” Disney+
2. “Sex/Life,” Netflix
3. “Rick and Morty,” Hulu, HBO Max
4. “iCarly,” Paramount+
5. “The Flash,” The CW, Netflix
6. “Elite,” Netflix
7. “Love Island,” Hulu, Paramount+
8. “Lucifer,” Netflix
9. “The Good Doctor,” Hulu, ABC
10. “Monsters at Work,” Disney+
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: On May 25, New York City councilwoman Helen Rosenthal virtually attended a finance committee meeting, commenting on school classroom sizes and education funding, as she shifted her focus back and forth between the camera and ... the road. She was driving her car during the meeting, the New York Post reported. During her time as a council member, she has advocated for improving bike lanes and expanding speed camera use, but since 2013, the license plate registered to her car has received 62 traffic violations, including three tickets for speeding in a school zone, all in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.