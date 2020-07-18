PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Greyhound’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13 (Intense WWII combat at sea; brief language.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Greyhound” is a WWII drama starring Tom Hanks. It tells the story of a days-long battle between Nazi submarines and a convoy of Allied ships carrying essential arms and supplies across the Atlantic Ocean to England. The action is fierce and frequent, and suspense is high as the stakes get higher, and the explosions gets closer in this visually-artful, wonderfully-performed look into the hearts and souls of WWII’s fighting Navy men. The filmmakers have opted to register the loss of life on the faces of the mostly very young men who watch in fear and horror from a distance, rather than via those being injured and killed. The film makes a strong statement about the tragedy of war, as well as about integrity, teamwork, compassion, and grace under fire. (On Apple TV+)
• RATING: 3 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending July 19:
1. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
2. “28 Summers,” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
4. “Sex And Vanity,” by Kevin Kwan
5. “The Guardians,” by John Grisham
6. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley
7. “Camino Winds,” by John Grisham
8. “The Summer House,” by James Patterson And Brendan Dubois
9. “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng
10. “Friends And Strangers,” by J. Courtney Sullivan
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: An unnamed 66-year-old woman in Ewing, New Jersey, gave $1 to a man begging in a drugstore parking lot on June 18 and became the victim of a carjacking, according to the Associated Press. Ewing police said Tomasz Dymek, 31, of Queens, New York, “was not satisfied with the dollar, so he forced his way into the victim’s vehicle and drove from the lot, sitting on top of her in the driver’s seat.” Witnesses alerted police, who followed Dymek into Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, where the car broke down and officers arrested him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.