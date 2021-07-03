PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Summer of Soul’
• RATED: PG-13 (Excellent music doc mixes pop culture, social commentary.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is a documentary about the Harlem Music Festival. It was a major event that happened the same year as Woodstock, but the footage went unsold due to studios’ belief at the time that there was limited audience interest in Black pop culture. While it has themes of communication, compassion, courage, empathy, and perseverance, the film also includes potentially upsetting images/footage of racial violence, including the assassinations of Robert Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr.; looting; and cities burning due to racial unrest. A comedian smokes on camera, and drug use/New York’s heroin epidemic are also mentioned. There are images from the musical “Hair,” which features partial nudity. (On Hulu)
• RATING: 5 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending July 4:
1. “The President’s Daughter,” by Bill Clinton And James Patterson
2. “The Maidens,” by Alex Michaelides
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave
4. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “Golden Girl,” by Elin Hilderbrand
6. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
7. “Sooley,” by John Grisham
8. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig
9. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir
10. “People We Meet On Vacation,” by Emily Henry
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: When an unnamed 18-year-old found herself locked out of her home in Henderson, Nevada, on June 15, she followed the example of a certain right jolly old elf and tried to enter the home through the chimney, United Press International reported. Henderson firefighters posted on Facebook that the woman became stuck “just above the flue,” and they used a rope system to pull her to safety. She was uninjured (except maybe for her pride).
