‘The Green Knight’
• RATED: R (Sex, violence in knight’s dreamlike, entrancing adventure.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Green Knight” is a mature medieval fantasy-adventure rooted in the King Arthur legend — specifically, the story of brave Sir Gawain (Dev Patel). Violence includes humans and creatures being beheaded (blood shown), a drunken fight, a dead body pierced with arrows, a field full of dead bodies and other creepy/eerie stuff (skeletons, dead animals, etc.). A couple has sex, but there’s no nudity. A man’s naked bottom is shown, and a band of traveling giants includes topless female giants. Before the quest, the main character is frequently drunk and later eats wild mushrooms and hallucinates. Overall, it’s entrancing and highly recommended but also dreamlike and disorienting.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Aug. 1:
1. “The Cellist,” by Daniel Silva
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave
3. “It’s Better This Way,” by Debbie Macomber
4. “People We Meet On Vacation,” by Emily Henry
5. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller
6. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
7. “A Time For Mercy,” by John Grisham
8. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
9. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig
10. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Weird Animals: A new BBC documentary has revealed that dolphins chew on and pass around puffer fish in an apparent effort to get “high.” Puffer fish release a nerve toxin when provoked; large doses of it can be deadly, but small amounts can produce a narcotic effect. Dolphins, having partaken of just the right amount, appear to enter a trancelike state. Rob Pilley, a zoologist who worked as a producer on the series, said the dolphins “began acting most peculiarly, hanging around with their noses at the surface as if fascinated by their own reflection. It was the most extraordinary thing to see.”
