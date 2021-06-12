PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘In the Heights’
• RATED: PG-13 (Joyous, touching musical has some innuendo, language.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 11
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “In the Heights” is director Jon M. Chu’s joyous stage-to-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about a group of neighbors who live in the same predominantly Latinx neighborhood of Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan. Regular Miranda collaborator Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi, a bodega owner whose shop sells a lottery-winning ticket and who introduces viewers to his friends on the block. The film chronicles the lives of hardworking, striving Latinx people —and other diverse characters — who dream big and navigate the odds to persevere and build a strong, supportive community. Language isn’t frequent but delves into salty territory. There are a couple of romances that include kisses and references to spending the night together. A beloved character dies peacefully, and many others mourn the loss. Families who love Hamilton and Miranda’s work will want to see his first tribute to the idea that “immigrants get the job done.”
• RATING: 5 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
The top 10 songs on iTunes
iTunes’ Official Music Charts through June 12:
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa & DaBaby
4. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak)
5. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
6. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat & SZA
8. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
10. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! Snake breeder Justin Kobylka of northeast Georgia has been breeding ball pythons for eight years to achieve a bright golden yellow and white color combination, but recently wound up with a snake bearing three smiley face emoji-looking markings on its body. Kobylka told United Press International one in 20 of his snakes sports a smiley face, but this was the first to have three faces. He sold it for $6,000.
