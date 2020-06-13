PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The King of Staten Island’
• RATED: R (Funny, touching Pete Davidson story has profanity, drug use.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 16
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The King of Staten Island” is a dramedy that’s loosely based on star Pete Davidson’s real life: Like the character he plays, he lost his firefighter father at a young age, a traumatic experience with lasting impact on his mental health. Not surprisingly for a Judd Apatow movie, it’s frequently vulgar but also touching, funny, and authentic. Language is extremely strong. Characters smoke lots of pot and drink socially, and there are references to other kinds of drug use. There’s one pretty graphic sex scene and there’s some salty sex talk and innuendo. Ultimately the movie offers a positive message of personal growth and the power and appeal of healthy relationships.
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
CELEBRITY TWEETS
“2020: All the bad stuff from sci-fi movies, still no flying cars.” — Stephen Colbert
LIST-MANIA
Billboard hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of June 9, 1990:
1. “Hold On,” Wilson Phillips
2. “Vogue,” Madonna
3. “Poison,” Bell Biv Devoe
4. “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You,” Heart
5. “It Must Have Been Love,” Roxette
6. “Alright,” Janet Jackson
7. “Sending All My Love,” Linear
8. “Step By Step,” New Kids On The Block
9. “U Can’t Touch This,” M.C. Hammer
10. “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Sinead O’Connor
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Precocious: A Utah Highway Patrol officer pulled over a car in Weber County on May 4 for “what he thought was an impaired driver,” but instead he was shocked to find a 5-year-old in the driver’s seat. The boy told the trooper he took off in his parents’ car after arguing with his mother because she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini, according to United Press International. He planned to drive to California to get one for himself, but alas, “he only had $3 his wallet,” the highway patrol noted.
