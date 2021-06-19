PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Fatherhood’
• RATED: PG-13 (“Hart”warming father-daughter dramedy; cursing, sad scenes.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Fatherhood” is a heartwarming dramedy about Matt (Kevin Hart), a new father who ends up raising his baby girl alone after his wife, Liz, dies. Her death is experienced through his eyes, and it’s devastating. While the movie is about the challenges and triumphs of a single father, Liz’s absence is felt throughout. Be sure to have tissues on hand —but in between the tears are a lot of laughs. Matt eventually starts dating; he’s always respectful to women and conscientious in regard to his daughter. Sexual innuendo isn’t subtle, but when there’s some actual action, the couple is seen from a distance, asleep in bed together. Expect mild regular profanity. Adults drink beer and cocktails.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “Loki,” Disney+
2. “Sweet Tooth,” Netflix
3. “Lucifer,” Netflix
4. “The Flash,” The CW, Netflix
5. “The Good Doctor,” Hulu, ABC
6. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Disney+
7. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, Netflix, Hulu
8. “Ragnarok,” Netflix
9. “Lupin,” Netflix
10. “Elite,” Netflix
11. “Fear the Walking Dead,” AMC, Hulu
12. “Riverdale,” Netflix, CW
13. “Invincible,” Amazon Prime
14. “WandaVision” Disney+
15. “Game of Thrones,” HBO Max
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Family Values: You let your grown son, his girlfriend and their child move into your house, and what thanks do you get in return? For a 43-year-old Lone Rock, Wisconsin, woman, “Happy Mother’s Day” was expressed with a shock to the neck from a Taser wielded by her 22-year-old son, Andrew Peterson. According to The Smoking Gun, Peterson became upset on May 9 because he couldn’t find his phone, so he stunned his mother, then left her home with 20-year-old Colleen Parker and their child. Peterson was arrested for the shocking assault; Parker also was arrested for allegedly punching Peterson’s mom in the face earlier in the week.
