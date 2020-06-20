PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Artemis Fowl’
• Rated: PG (Book-based fantasy has strong cast, peril, dense plot.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 8
• Parents need to knoW: Not nearly as magical as Eoin Colfer’s books — and far more confusing — this action-packed but uneven adaptation is likely to entertain kids who haven’t read the books rather than established fans. Branagh does get points for somehow corralling Farrell, Dench (who feels out of place), and Gad into a project with two young newcomers. Farrell has little more to do than hang in a stress pose and yell for his son not to get involved. But Gad (who plays an oversized dwarf who’s an expert thief) and Dench (who, like Gad, sports a gravelly voice) are crucial to the elaborate plot, with the former responsible for the movie’s only laughs.
• RATING: 2 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “The Hunt,” (R)
2. “The Invisible Man,” (R)
3. “The Call of The Wild,” (PG)
4. “Birds of Prey,” (R)
5. “Bad Boys for Life,” (R)
6. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” (PG)
7. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” (PG-13)
8. “Bloodshot,” (PG-13)
9. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” (PG-13)
10. “The Way Back,” (R)
11. “Think Like a Dog,” (PG)
12. “Capone,” (R)
13. “The Gentlemen,” (R)
14. “Robert the Bruce,” (R)
15. “Outback,” (R)
16. “Dolittle,” (PG)
17. “Just Mercy,” (PG-13)
18. “Brahms: The Boy II,” (PG-13)
19. “Onward,” (PG)
20. “Playing With Fire,” (PG)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Florida: A Mother’s Day bouquet became a weapon during an altercation in Pinellas County, Florida, on May 11. Sandra Kay Webb, 32, allegedly became angry with her husband because he bought flowers for her children to give her for Mother’s Day. Webb reportedly threw the bouquet at her husband and hit him with it, then spit on him. Webb was charged with domestic battery; she admitted throwing the flowers, but denied the spitting.
