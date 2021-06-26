PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘F9: The Fast Saga’
• RATED: PG-13 (Crash-filled action sequel takes itself too seriously.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 14
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “F9: The Fast Saga” is the tenth movie in the “Fast & Furious” series (if you include “Hobbes & Shaw”), with the same level of incredible stunts, destruction/carnage, and focus on the ideas of family and teamwork. This one falls a little short of its immediate predecessors, but “Fast” fans will no doubt be racing to see it. Expect tons of over-the-top cartoonish violence, crashes and explosions, guns and shooting, deaths, fighting, punching, kicking, martial arts, hitting with blunt objects, and large-scale destruction. Language includes some mild profanity. There’s a vaguely sex-related joke (about “compensating”) and two scenes of scantily clad women dancing. Characters share beer and drink whiskey in public spaces.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” (PG-13)
2. “Nobody,” (R)
3. “City Of Lies,” (R)
4. “The Marksman,” (PG-13)
5. “Tom & Jerry,” (PG)
6. “The Unholy,” (PG-13)
7. “Voyagers,” (PG-13)
8. “Rogue Hostage,” (R)
9. “H.P. Lovecraft’s The Deep Ones,” (R)
10. “Chaos Walking,” (PG-13)
11. “Raya and the Last Dragon,” (PG)
12. “Wonder Woman 1984,” (PG-13)
13. “The Little Things,” (R)
14. “Assault on VA-33,” (R)
15. “News of the World,” (PG-13)
16. “The Courier,” (PG-13)
17. “French Exit,” (R)
18. “Flashback,” (R)
19. “Trigger Point,” (R)
20. “Endangered Species,” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Among the charges levied against Jose Aramburo Molina Jr. in Phoenix on June 2 was “improper removal of a dead person,” azfamily.com reported. That’s because when Molina allegedly stole a parked, running van from outside a funeral home, there were two bodies in the back. Molina had the key fob for the van in his possession; he told officers he had picked it up off the ground. He also had several illegal drugs.
