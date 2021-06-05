PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘A Quiet Place Part II’
• RATED: PG-13 (Skillful monster horror sequel has blood, peril.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 14
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “A Quiet Place Part II” is the sequel to 2018’s hit horror/monster movie. Violence is fairly gory and graphic, though most of it is directed at monsters (heads exploding, etc.). A child’s leg is caught in a bear trap, with a bloody wound; he screams in pain. A baby is also in peril. Guns are fired, entirely at the monsters. There are also jump scares, scary attacks, and general peril and terror. A character softly says what could be either “GD it” or just “damn it,” and “Jesus Christ” is spoken once. A bottle of vodka is used to clean a wound but isn’t consumed. Sex isn’t an issue. The movie is skillfully made, with some amazing sequences, and its pandemic-related images may resonate more with viewers in a post-COVID world than they would have in 2020, when it was originally scheduled for release.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending June 6:
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave
2. “Sooley,” by John Grisham
3. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir
4. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
5. “21st Birthday,” by James Patterson And Maxine Paetro
6. “While Justice Sleeps,” by Stacey Abrams
7. “That Summer,” by Jennifer Weiner
8. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig
9. “The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah
10. “People We Meet On Vacation,” by Emily Henry
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Canine Chronicles: The Edmonton Fire Rescue Service in Alberta, Canada, was called out on April 20 by reports of a dog driving a car down Guardian Road, United Press International reported. Firefighters determined the dog had been left alone in the car and accidentally shifted it into neutral, allowing it to roll along the road. They were able to stop the car and rescue the dog without incident.
