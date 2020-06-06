PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The High Note’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13 (Female-centric music dramedy strikes an entertaining chord.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The High Note” is an appealing musical drama about the complex relationship between aging superstar singer Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) and her ambitious personal assistant, Maggie (Dakota Johnson). A romantic subplot includes implied sex, but no more than kissing/snuggling in underwear is shown. Characters drink in social situations, and one gets comically drunk (she calls someone else to drive her home). Strong language isn’t particularly frequent but includes a few choice words. Maggie dreams of being a music producer and the film doesn’t shy away from the challenges that women face in the music industry, including ageism and sexism. But there are also strong messages about perseverance, loyalty, and female empowerment. Overall, this is a great choice for families with teens. (Available for download purchase)
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending June 7:
1. “Camino Winds,” by John Grisham
2. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
3. “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng
4. “Normal People,” by Sally Rooney
5. “Big Summer,” by Jennifer Weiner
6. “If It Bleeds,” by Stephen King
7. “Walk The Wire,” by David Baldacci
8. “The 20th Victim,” by James Patterson And Maxine Paetro
9. “On Ocean Boulevard,” by Mary Alice Monroe
10. “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Florida: Police in Miramar, Florida, are still trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video ransacking Miramar High School on May 25. The suspect spent nearly 24 hours destroying computers, painting graffiti on the walls and flooding areas of the school, the Miami Herald reported — all while stark naked, except for headphones. School officials put the cost of the damages at about $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.