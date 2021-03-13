PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Yes Day’
• RATED: PG (Book-based family comedy mixes silly fun, positive messages.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 8
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Yes Day,” based on the book by author Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld, is a fun family comedy with both improbable plot twists and positive messages about communication and empathy. Just be ready for your kids to want their own “yes day” after watching. Parents Allison (Jennifer Garner, reteaming here with her Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day director Miguel Arteta) and Carlos (Edgar Ramirez) suffer everything from indigestion and physical injury to jail-time and a water-logged car and house over the course of the rule-free family day. But their kids also end the day feeling that their dose of freedom has maybe gone too far, allowing the film to send home the value of responsibility, natural consequences, and healthy limits. Their teenage daughter in particular (Jane the Virgin’s Jenna Ortega) learns a scary lesson when she’s left alone and loses her phone at a music festival, where a lot of the older concert-goers around her appear to be drunk or high. The younger kids, meanwhile, are surprised by how carelessly their friends treat their home and belongings. Language includes “sucks,” “wuss,” “peeing,” “poopy-pants,” “God,” and “skeegy.” The family in the film is bilingual, and parents and kids switch comfortably between English and Spanish. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of March 14, 1981:
1. “9 To 5,” Dolly Parton
2. “Keep On Loving You,” REO Speedwagon
3. “Woman,” John Lennon
4. “The Best Of Times,” Styx
5. “I Love A Rainy Night,” Eddie Rabbitt
6. “Crying,” Don McLean
7. “Rapture,” Blondie
8. “The Winner Takes It All,” Abba
9. “Hello Again,” Neil Diamond
10. “Celebration,” Kool and the Gang
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Police Report: Brandon Soules, 19, was arrested by police in Coolidge, Arizona, on Feb. 17, for falsely reporting to police that he had been kidnapped in an apparent scheme to get out of work. On Feb. 10, police found Soules lying near a water tower with his hands bound behind his back and a bandana in his mouth, the Associated Press reported. Soules told officers two men had kidnapped him from his home, knocked him unconscious and driven him around in his car looking for money his father had hidden around town, but detectives could find no evidence of a kidnapping or assault, and when pressed, Soules confessed he made the story up to avoid work at The Tire Factory, which subsequently fired him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.