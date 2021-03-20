PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Coming 2 America’
• RATED: PG-13 (Murphy still rules in hilarious but suggestive sequel.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Coming 2 America” is the hilarious sequel to the 1988 comedy classic. Both star Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem of the fictional African country of Zamunda. This movie circles back to all of the fan-favorite elements of the first one. You’ll likely find the content in this tamer refresh less worrisome, but know that sexual innuendo is laid on pretty thick, including flashing back to when Akeem unknowingly impregnated a woman (there’s no nudity). A consequential scene shows a less regal character smoking pot, characters get drunk, and there’s a brief reference to past drug use by an unlikable character. Language is moderate, especially compared to the previous film. The original’s message about respecting women and following your own path continues, but with an acknowledgment that the first film didn’t quite take those ideas far enough. The movie also plays on the idea that we’re all capable of great things, no matter our origins. (On Amazon Prime)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “WandaVision,” Disney+
2. “Riverdale,” Netflix, Hulu, CW
3. “The Flash,” Netflix, CW
4. “Grey’s Anatomy,” Netflix, Hulu, ABC
5. “The Walking Dead,” Netflix, AMC
6. “The Good Doctor,” Hulu, ABC
7. “Lucifer,” Netflix
8. “Love Alarm,” Netflix
9. “Ginny & Georgia,” Netflix
10. “Legacies,” Netflix, CW
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops! Mates Jackson Perry and Noah Palmer of Mandurah, Western Australia, planned a leisurely float offshore, drinking beer on a blowup air mattress on Feb. 27, but they wound up stranded in the Indian Ocean for nearly three hours after the wind blew them out to sea. “We couldn’t paddle against the wind, and we just kept going further and further out,” Perry told 7News, but they did manage to call a friend, who reached them on his jet ski just before their cellphones died. “We were kind of getting worried at that point,” Perry said, but the beers helped with the anxiety.
