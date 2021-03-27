PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Promising Young Woman’
• RATED: R (Dark, powerful, mature revenge comedy attacks rape culture.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Promising Young Woman” is a dark revenge comedy/feminist thriller about a woman named Cassie (Carey Mulligan) who pretends to be a “drunken vixen” to test men’s good intentions. The ones who try to take advantage of her inability to consent are in store for an epic reckoning. Sexual assault is at the center of the story, and while none of it comes to fruition on camera, the idea and memory of it are in every frame. Cassie is brilliant, cunning, and in control. The film simultaneously (1) make the point that a woman who drinks too much is never “asking for it” and (2) operate as an unforgettable warning to women that doing so can have terrible consequen-ces. Substance use includes drinking, smoking, and snorting cocaine. Expect strong language and a shocking struggle that leads to tragedy. (On DVD and Video On Demand)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending March 28:
1. “The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Life After Death,” by Sister Souljah
3. “Later,” by Stephen King
4. “Fast Ice,” by Clive Cussler And Graham Brown
5. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn
6. “2034,” by Elliot Ackerman And Adm. James Stavridis
7. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig
8. “Dark Sky,” by C.J. Box
9. “Klara And The Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro
10. “The Duke And I,” by Julia Quinn
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Cliche Come to Life: Wendi Dale Hird, 56, was arrested at her home in Largo, Florida, late on Feb. 28 after throwing her cat in her 73-year-old male roommate’s face, causing the cat to scratch him, according to arrest records. Police say she then struck the man in the face. Hird was charged with domestic battery on a person over the age of 65. (Bonus: Hird was arrested in 2018 for allegedly battering the same man, described in court documents as a platonic roommate, but was not prosecuted.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.