PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Army of the Dead’
• RATED: R (Super-gory heist movie is popcorn fun for zombie fans.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 17
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Army of the Dead” is an extremely gory zombie-infested heist movie directed by Zack Snyder and starring Dave Bautista. The explicit gore is intentionally over the top and sometimes played for humor: Zombies are obliterated in various ways, and blood is everywhere. A pregnant female zombie is killed, and the dead zombie fetus is removed and shown. Human characters die, and there are lots of guns, knives, and explosions. Several very violent acts are committed against women. Language is also really strong, with many uses of the f-word and more. In one scene oral sex is implied, and three topless female zombies are shown for several seconds. A character smokes cigars, and there are a few moments of social drinking, plus a character glugging from a bottle of Jack Daniels. The movie isn’t without its problems, but it gets by on being pure, dumb fun for those who like this kind of action. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Disney+
2. “The Flash,” The CW, Netflix
3. “The Good Doctor,” Hulu, ABC
4. “Invincible,” Amazon Prime
5. “Jupiters Legacy,” Netflix
6. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, Netflix, Hulu
7. “Lucifer,” Netflix
8. “The Bad Batch,” Disney+
9. “Luis Miguel: The Series,” Netflix
10. “Riverdale,” The CW, Netflix, Hulu
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
All in the Family: At a wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province in China on March 31, the groom’s mother noticed a birthmark on the bride’s hand that was similar to one belonging to her long-lost daughter. When asked, the bride’s parents admitted they had found her as a baby by the side of the road and taken her to live with them as their own — a secret they had never told. The Daily Star reported that upon hearing of the connection, the bride burst into tears, saying the moment was “happier than the wedding day itself.” Bonus: The groom was also adopted, so their marriage could proceed as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.