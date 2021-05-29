PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘Cruella’
• RATED: PG-13 (Disney villain is de Vilishly delightful, daring, and dark.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 12
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Cruella” is Disney’s stylish but dark live-action origin story about the dog-napping villain from Disney’s 1961 classic 101 Dalmatians. Set in the early 1970s, it attempts to explain Cruella’s (Emma Stone) nefarious behavior in a way that will spark empathy in viewers. Think of it as Wicked by way of “The Devil Wears Prada,” with healthy dashes of Dickens and Harley Quinn. While there’s very little iffy content in terms of sex, language, or substance use (aside from one scene of implied drunkenness) — and a couple of punches and tackles are played for comedic effect — this is definitely a murderous revenge story. Cruella’s life is in danger more than once, and a parent dies (partially on camera) as her child watches. The circumstances around Cruella becoming an orphan may be upsetting for kids who’ve lost or been separated from their own parents/families. Also, children bully young Cruella because she’s different, and both Cruella and her eventual boss, The Baroness (Emma Thompson), are wickedly funny — i.e. they’re mean and treat others terribly in ways that may make viewers laugh but certainly aren’t kind. On the positive side, the film is notably more diverse than previous Dalmatians movies, and Cruella clearly demonstrates perseverance.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Tom & Jerry,” (PG)
2. “Raya and the Last Dragon,” (PG)
3. “The Marksman,” (PG-13)
4. “The Little Things,” (R)
5. “Above Suspicion,” (R)
6. “The Father,” (PG-13)
7. “Wonder Woman 1984,” (PG-13)
8. “The Croods: A New Age,” (PG)
9. “The Vault,” (R)
10. “Every Breath You Take,” (R)
11. “News of the World,” (PG-13)
12. “Chaos Walking,” (PG-13)
13. “Son (2021),” (R)
14. “The Virtuoso,” (R)
15. “Greenland,” (PG-13)
16. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” (R)
17. “Land,” (PG-13)
18. “Minari,” (PG-13)
19. “Cosmic Sin,” (R)
20. “The War With Grandpa,” (PG)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Feast or Famine: The BBC reported on April 15 that England is experiencing a shortage of garden gnomes. Factors contributing to this critical supply deficit include a shortage of raw materials, the recent blockage of the Suez Canal by a container ship, and the increased popularity of gardening during the COVID-19 shutdowns. “We haven’t seen a gnome in six months,” said Ian Byrne, assistant manager of Highfield Garden World in Whitminster. “Raw materials are becoming a bit of an issue, and unfortunately, gnomes are a victim. ... Gnomes of any type — plastic, stone or concrete — are in short supply.”
