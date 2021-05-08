PARENTS’ GUIDE TO MOVIES
‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’
• RATED: PG (Action-packed family adventure tackles tech dependence.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 8
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is an animated adventure that deals with issues surrounding family dynamics and the dangers (and benefits) of technology. The Mitchell family (voices include Maya Rudolph and Danny McBride) sets out on a cross-country road trip just as a new AI technology decides to capture and contain humanity. Expect scenes of peril and violence/destruction, but much of it is played for humor. There’s no substance use or sexual content (though adults hug affectionately, and dating among college students is mentioned). Families who watch together can have conversations about the pros and cons of technology and screen-time limits, as well as themes related to healthy communication and opportunities for family bonding. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending May 8:
1. “A Gambling Man,” by David Baldacci
2. “Ocean Prey,” by John Sandford
3. “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman
4. “The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah
5. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
6. “Lover Unveiled,” by J.R. Ward
7. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig
8. “The Song Of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller
9. “The Good Sister,” by Sally Hepworth
10. “The Invisible Life Of Addie Larue,” by V.E. Schwab
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the Times: After many months of postponement, voting in the 74th Annual Tony Awards is underway, and the statues are scheduled to be presented with the reopening of Broadway this spring. In an unusual twist, reported The New York Times, actor Aaron Tveit, star of “Moulin Rouge!” is competing for recognition as leading actor in a musical against ... only himself. And even though there are no other nominees, Tveit could still wind up losing, as the rules require 60% of the vote to win.
