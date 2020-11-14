PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Over the Moon’
• RATED: PG (Dreamy, China-set musical fairy tale has positive lessons.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 6
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: The fantasy violence in “Over the Moon” is only mildly scary, and the sadder scenarios – a dying mother, a “Chamber of Exquisite Sadness” for the grief stricken – ultimately lead to positive lessons and personal growth. Main character Fei Fei (voiced by Cathy Ang) comes from a loving extended family that often bonds over food in their beautiful Chinese village. She also excels at science and puts her gifts to use to build a rocket. It launches Fei Fei and her soon-to-be brother, plus pets, into a fantasy world on the moon. There they encounter some threatening creatures and embark on adventures that put their lives in danger but also bring them closer together and help Fei Fei work through her grief. The kids display courage and determination, and they learn the expansiveness of love. Four years after his wife’s death, a man admits he sometimes feels lonely and makes plans to remarry. Expect some innocent expressions of affection; iffy language is limited to childish taunts, plus “butt” and “poo.” (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard Hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of Nov. 13, 2010:
1. “We R Who We R,” Ke$ha
2. “Like A G6,” Far East Movement
3. “Just The Way You Are,” Bruno Mars
4. “Only Girl (In The World),” Rihanna
5. “Just A Dream,” Nelly
6. “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” Usher Featuring Pitbull
7. “Bottoms Up,” Trey Songz Featuring Nicki Minaj
8. “Teenage Dream,” Katy Perry
9. “Dynamite,” Taio Cruz
10. “Raise Your Glass,” P!nk
“The Bachelorette had a more peaceful transition of power than the Presidency.” — Jimmy Kimmel
“Thankful for those who have served! Grateful for y’all not only today but every day. #VeteransDay” — Blake Shelton
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: A 17-year-old was taken into custody, and to the hospital, after he caused a disturbance at a Petro Deli north of Topeka, Kansas, on Oct. 17. The teen, who was naked except for the ranch dressing smeared all over his body, damaged merchandise in the store, then ran out and jumped in a running car, which he crashed into a pillar, WIBW-TV reported. Investigators said he was “under the influence of a substance.” He was released to the custody of his parents.
