PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’
• RATED: PG (Christmas musical has imagination, positivity, diversity.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 8
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is an appropriate and even inspiring film for most age groups, but a couple of scenes could scare very young viewers. These include some sad moments such as when a little girl’s mother dies and her father sends her away, or when the man later ignores and yells at his granddaughter. He eventually comes around and rediscovers both love and wonder. In another sequence, two kids mount a dangerous escape after they’ve sneaked into a palatial estate to retrieve a stolen robot. The robot thief is only comically menacing, as is the matador doll that persuades him to lie, steal, and cheat. These two characters show that envy, crime, and greed don’t pay. Kids could be inspired by the mostly Black ensemble cast and the main character, a girl with a vivid imagination and a gift for technology, engineering, and math. The Christmas film also has some flashy musical numbers and positive messages about family, tradition, patience, forgiveness, and curiosity. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Mulan (2020),” (PG-13)
2. “Bill & Ted Face The Music,” (PG-13)
3. “Unhinged,” (R)
4. “Antebellum,” (R)
5. “Chick Fight,” (R)
6. “The New Mutants,” (PG-13)
7. “Mortal,” (R)
8. “An Imperfect Murder,” (R)
9. “Friendsgiving,” (R)
10. “The Vanished,” (R)
11. “Ava,” (R)
12. “Guest House,” (R)
13. “Words On Bathroom Walls,”
(PG-13)
14. “The Tax Collector,” (R)
15. “Scoob!,” (PG)
16. “Henchmen,” (PG)
17. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” (PG)
18. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” (PG-13)
19. “The Silencing,” (R)
20. “Max Winslow And The House
Of Secrets,” (PG-13)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
It’s Good to Have a Hobby: Calling himself “Britain’s dullest man,” Kevin Beresford, 68, of Redditch, is the founder of the Roundabout Appreciation Society and has traveled all over the country for the past 17 years, searching for the best traffic circles, which he memorializes in calendars with photos of his favorites. His hobby began when he ran a printing company that created calendars for clients every year, he told BirminghamLive, and they jokingly created a roundabout calendar. Since then, this self-described “Lord of the Rings” has expanded his interests to include phone boxes of Wales and Birmingham’s No. 11 Outer Circle bus route. His latest focus has been on car parks. “I started the Car Park Appreciation Society 10 years ago, but nobody has joined,” he said. “It’s a bit sad.”
