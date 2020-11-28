PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Happiest Season’
• RATED: PG-13 (Sweet holiday romcom about coming out; has drinking, language.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Happiest Season” is a funny, heartfelt Christmas-themed romcom about a young woman named Harper (Mackenzie Davis) who brings her girlfriend (Kristen Stewart) home for the holidays but hasn’t told her family about her relationship — or her sexuality. This romcom is groundbreaking in that it’s one of the few LGBT-themed films made for the holiday season. But “Happiest Season” ultimately hits many of the same beats that a holiday film about a heterosexual couple would. For better or worse, this makes it feel immediately comfortable and familiar. The cast does a great job at keeping the film feeling light, funny, and heartwarming. And the film’s humor also ensures that the tough, complex subject of coming out never gets too dramatic or preachy. Expect some language, kissing, and implied sex, as well as a fair bit of drinking. But overall the film offers a powerful message about having the courage to be yourself, especially amid the fear of familial rejection. Both parents and kids can learn from Harper’s struggle to accept herself and be truly happy with who she is. Some viewers may also relate to Harper’s parents in terms of the movie’s themes about admitting their mistakes and helping their children feel accepted exactly as they are. (Now on Hulu)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending November 29:
1. “The Law Of Innocence,” by Michael Connelly
2. “A Time For Mercy,” by John Grisham
3. “The Sentinel,” by Lee Child And Andrew Child
4. “Marauder,” by Clive Cussler And Boyd Morrison
5. “Fortune And Glory,” by Janet Evanovich
6. “I Would Leave Me If I Could,” by Halsey
7. “The Return,” by Nicholas Sparks
8. “Leopard’s Rage,” by Christine Feehan
9. “Moonflower Murders,” by Anthony Horowitz
10. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Questionable Judgment: Tynette Housley, 73, of Black Forest, Colorado, was cited by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials after her “pet” deer attacked and gored a neighbor who was out walking her dog on Oct. 16. The buck, now sporting two-pronged antlers, was taken in by Housley when it was just a few days old and raised as a pet. The victim tried to run first to another neighbor’s home, then to her own, but the buck repeatedly knocked her down and gored her. A CPW officer euthanized the deer and took it for testing for rabies and other diseases. “We can’t say it enough: Wild animals are not pets,” said Frank McGee, CPW’s area wildlife manager. Housley was charged with illegal possession and illegal feeding of wildlife.
