‘Holidate’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 16 (Raunchy romcom has sex, drinking, language.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Holidate” ties together several classic rom-com tropes: holiday romance, parents worrying about an unattached grown child, and a couple that everyone realizes is meant for each other before they do. The characters even discuss the romcom formula in an early scene, a wink at the predictability of the genre and, let’s face it, this film, too. But predictability and a happy ending are part of the attraction, and the formula works so long as there’s chemistry between the leads (there is). Some of the raunchy language, sexual references, and drinking feel gratuitous, but there’s something pleasingly retro about a film that sets scenes in a shopping mall with no irony. There’s frank discussion of body parts and reference to sexual positions and practices, as well as language throughout. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending November 8:
1. “A Time For Mercy,” by John Grisham
2. “The Return,” by Nicholas Sparks
3. “The Searcher,” by Tana French
4. “The Evening And The Morning,” by Ken Follett
5. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman
6. “The Invisible Life Of Addie Larue,” by V.E. Schwab
7. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
8. “Troubles In Paradise,” by Elin Hilderbrand
9. “The Book Of Two Ways,” by Jodi Picoult
10. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
“My hope is that the U.S. gerrymanders itself so hard we join Canada.” — Conan O’Brien
“About to start eating my third dinner entree. Not dealing with any stress at all. #ElectionNight.” — Jim Gaffigan
“This election is a real mail biter!” — Rainn Wilson
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wide World of Sports: Hillsborough Co. (Florida) Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a domestic violence situation on Sept. 23 arrived at the apartment of Devon Garnett, 26, to find Garnett and two friends, fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning, watching Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals. Neighbors had become alarmed after hearing shouts of “Shoot! Shoot!” and “I dare you to shoot!” just before 8:30 that evening, reported the AP. The deputies “thought there were guns in the house,” said Garnett, who told them, “Nope, we’re just screaming for Steven Stamkos.”
